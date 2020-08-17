Harold L. Hockman
Bremen - Harold L. Hockman died Friday, August 14, 2020 at Buckeye Care & Rehab where he was able to spend the last 36 hours together with his wife Marilyn.
Harold graduated from Rushcreek Memorial High School, Class of 1950. He entered the US Navy on January 1, 1951 and served in the Korean Conflict until December 6, 1954. He married Marilyn M. Harmon on April 29, 1955 and they just celebrated their 65th anniversary.
He was a tool and die maker by trade. He retired from McCauley Manufacturing in 1991. Upon retirement, he and Marilyn volunteered at the Fairfield Medical Center. Together they had over 10,000 hours in volunteer time. Harold was a member of Jerusalem Church.
Harold is survived by his wife of 65 years, Marilyn (Harmon) Hockman; sons, Douglas L. Hockman (friend, Dixie Hardy), Gregory D. (Kim) Hockman, and Gary D. Hockman (special pup Opie); daughter-in-law, Teri (Dennis) Hockman; brothers, Emerson Hockman, Wayne (Jane) Hockman, Charles (Barb) Hockman; sister, Wanda (Frank) Goodell; 12 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by son, Dennis L. Hockman; parents, Earl and Ruth (Derr) Hockman and step-mother, Evelyn Hockman.
Calling hours will be Monday, August 17th from 4 - 7 PM at the Morgan Funeral Home, 124 Fort Street, Bremen, Ohio. A private family funeral service will be held at 10 AM on Tuesday. Burial and military honors will follow at Grandview Cemetery. Online condolences at www.morganfuneralhomeohio.com