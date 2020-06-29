Harold L. June
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harold L. June

Lancaster - Harold L. June, 74 of Lancaster passed away on Sunday, June 28th, 2020 at the River Valley Medical Center. Harold was born on December 25th, 1945 in Corning, Ohio. He had worked for many years as a glass cutter for Hordis Brothers Glass. Harold enjoyed camping, loved his dogs, and spending time with his family.

Harold is survived by his wife, Shirley June; children, Gordon (fiancée, Wendy Jacobs) June, Steve (Becky) June, and Lisa (fiancée, Greg Brunney) Azbell; stepchildren, Rodrick (Susan) Dickson, and Darrell (Caroline) Dickson; 9 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; brother, Robert June; as well as many other loving family members.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy.

A Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 2nd, 2020 from 4PM-7PM at the HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME. Dignity Cremation is to follow the services.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials
436 North Broad Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
7406533022
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved