Harold L. June



Lancaster - Harold L. June, 74 of Lancaster passed away on Sunday, June 28th, 2020 at the River Valley Medical Center. Harold was born on December 25th, 1945 in Corning, Ohio. He had worked for many years as a glass cutter for Hordis Brothers Glass. Harold enjoyed camping, loved his dogs, and spending time with his family.



Harold is survived by his wife, Shirley June; children, Gordon (fiancée, Wendy Jacobs) June, Steve (Becky) June, and Lisa (fiancée, Greg Brunney) Azbell; stepchildren, Rodrick (Susan) Dickson, and Darrell (Caroline) Dickson; 9 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; brother, Robert June; as well as many other loving family members.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy.



A Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 2nd, 2020 from 4PM-7PM at the HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME. Dignity Cremation is to follow the services.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store