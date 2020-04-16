Services
Affinity Memorial Chapel
1166 Parsons Ave
Columbus, OH 43206
614-427-1234
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 18, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Mt. Nebo Baptist Church
2100 Aberdeen Avenue
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
Mt. Nebo Baptist Church
2100 Aberdeen Avenue
Harold Leon Artis

Harold Leon Artis Obituary
Harold Leon Artis

Harold L Artis 51, affectionately known as "Art"or "Big Art" went home to be with the Lord Monday, April 13, 2020, following a brief illness.

Harold was a very hard worker as a brick layer, no matter what he faced he made it to work everyday. He never missed a beat in any of his niece and nephews life, anything they wanted they could get from him, at any time.

Mr. Artis was born Nov. 8, 1968 to the late Frances G. Wright and Emmanuel Turner. He was preceded in death by 5 brothers 4 sisters Gerald, Lloyd, Joseph, Bradley and David Artis. Patricia, Teresa, Christine and Karen. Harold left to survive his memory Mary, Licia, Debbie and Brenda. He also is survived by a host of nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. One very special person Nephew/Brother David A Powell.

Viewing will he Saturday April 18, 2020, from 12pm-1pm and viewing and funeral will immediately follow at 2100 Aberdeen Avenue Columbus, Ohio 43211.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Affinity Memorial Chapel.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020
