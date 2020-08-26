Harold Ratliff



Lancaster - Harold Ratliff, 60, of Lancaster passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Mr. Carmel East. Harold was born on September 10, 1959 in Tokyo, Japan. Harold was a member of Fairfield Christian Church for 22 years, where he was a Youth Leader and helped coordinate Youth Mission Trips. He was also the Praise band base player for years and the Sunday morning cinnamon roll maker for Wave Ministry. Harold graduated from Vinton County High School in the class of 1978 and went on to study at both Ohio University and Hocking College where he received an Associate Degree in electronics. In 1984, he stared working as a product specialist at the Defense Electronics Supply Center in Kettering, Ohio. In 1997, he began work at the Defense Supply Center in Columbus, Ohio where he was recently named the Maritime Associate of the Month in April 2020. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Ellen (Cox) Ratliff; son, Christopher Ryan (Sarah) Ratliff of Lancaster; grandchildren, Will Hiroshi and Juanita Tenkara Ratliff; mother, Virginia Dara Ratliff of McArthur; goddaughter, Amber Austin (Springer) of Williamsport, PA; sister, Crystal Ratliff of McArthur; brothers in law, Jerry Cox of McArthur and Larry (Linda) Cox of Lancaster; and his biological family in Japan. He was preceded in death by his son, Shaun Hiroshi Ratliff; and his father, Fred Gilmer Ratliff. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 29 at 12PM at Fairfield Christian Church. Burial will follow at Elk Cemetery in McArthur, Ohio. A visitation will be held Saturday from 10AM-12PM at the church. Guidelines regarding Covid-19 will be observed at the visitation and services.









