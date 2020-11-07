Harold W. Blosser
Baltimore - Harold W. Blosser, age 71 of Baltimore, died November 6th, 2020 at the Pickering House. He was born on July 4th, 1949. He was a 1967 graduate of Liberty Union High School and served in the United States Army from 1969-1971. He retired from the paper mill after 43 years working as a mechanic. He greatly enjoyed sports and was involved in the youth programs in Baltimore for many years as a coach and official. He coached the Liberty Union Middle School football team to 6 championships in 11 years with a career record of 60-14-2. Harold loved watching his grandchildren participate in sports and was their biggest fan. He also enjoyed cheering for the OSU Buckeyes. Harold will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Joyce A. Blosser; children, Aaron (Ashley) Blosser and Jessica (Jon) Little; grandchildren, Paige and Cody Blosser, Carter, Cade, and Colton Little; mother, Donna Jean Webb; siblings, Gary (Glee) Blosser, Wanda Phillips, and Dale (Debi) Blosser; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father Jack Blosser and his sister Linda Sue Blosser.
Family and friends may come for memorial calling hours from 4PM until 6PM at the Johnson-Smith Funeral Home in Baltimore on Tuesday. Memorials can be made in Harold's name to Fairhope Hospice, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, OH 43130.