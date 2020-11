Or Copy this URL to Share

Lancaster - Harold W. Neely, age 82, of Lancaster, Ohio, passed away October 30, 2020 at Arbors at Carroll, Carroll, Ohio. A graveside service will be held at a future date at Oak Grove Cemetery Logan, Ohio. Arrangements by Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home Logan, Ohio.









