Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-4633
Harry "Lee" Adkins

Harry "Lee" Adkins

Lancaster - Harry L. "Lee" Adkins Jr., 73, of Lancaster passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. He was born on January 28, 1946 in Toms Creek, Virginia to the late Lee and Mary Lee ((Sluss) Adkins. Lee served in the U.S. Air Force during Vietnam. He retired from Vacuform Industries after 30 years as a sheet metal fabricator. Lee was a member of the and was an avid collector of coins.

Lee is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years Bonnie S. (Gibson) Adkins, son Ken Adkins; twin sister Oma Jean Bruce, sisters Lucinda (James) Teasley, Daisy Ward, Vickie (David) Watkins, Ginger (Jim) Eggiman, Tammie (James) Chenault, brother Guy Adkins, lots of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Nyoka and brothers Ronald and Bernard.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 10:30AM on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at the Sheridan Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Forest Rose Cemetery with military honors. Visitation will be on Monday, October 28, 2019 from 6-8PM at the funeral home. To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
