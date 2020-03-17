|
Harry Appel
Lancaster - Harry Herbert Appel, 83, of Lancaster, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at his residence. Harry was born November 4, 1936, in Lancaster, Ohio to the late Carl Henry and Mary Catherine (Braticak) Appel.Harry graduated from Lancaster High School in 1955, and his yearbook had him listed as "The Happy Wanderer", which he remained throughout his life. He married his wife, Janice (Boley) Appel on October 16, 1962. He retired in 1987 from Anchor Hocking after 28 years. He was a lifelong member of Calvary Lutheran Church. He was a lifelong fan of the Cleveland Indians, Boston Celtics, Cleveland Browns, Ohio State Buckeyes and Ohio University Bobcats.Harry enjoyed many sports. He played softball until he was 45 years old. Harry also enjoyed bowling, and he was particularly proud that he bowled a 300 on May 6, 1975. In later years, Harry had a passion for golf. He continued to play until he had to give it up due to illness.
In addition, Harry loved music. His favorite was Nat King Cole. He loved to sing, and entertained generations of Appel babies with his harmonica playing.
Harry enjoyed hunting and spent a great deal of time camping in the Hocking Hills.He is survived by his loving wife, Janice (Boley) Appel; beloved daughter, Allison Appel (Amy Beaty); sisters, Norene Peck, Esther Boyer (Phil Stephenson); brother, George Appel (Thelma); and many nieces, nephews and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Eleanora Morrow (Thomas), Luella Kuhn (John), Ruth Poole (Williams), and Martha Holbrook (Donald), as well as much loved nephews, Craig And Brett Appel. Harry had requested to be cremated and a Celebration of Life Service will be announced and held at a later date through HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME. Friends may make memorial contributions to the American Brain Foundation or . If you or a member of your family is suffering, don't hesitate and seek help, please.
