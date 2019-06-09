|
Harry Lee Chafin
LANCASTER - Harry Lee Chafin 84 of Lancaster, Ohio passed away Friday, June 7, 2019 at his residence.
He was the retired owner and operator of Chafin Door Co. for 25 years and loved the game of golf.
Harry is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mary Chafin; daughters, Alissa Brown of Lancaster, Ohio and Chris Chafin of California; son, Mark Chafin of Florida; grandchildren, Logan (Ashley) Knerr, Jordan Brown all of Lancaster, Ohio and Skyler Melendez of California; great grandchildren, Hannah and Esther and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Sadie Chafin, brothers and sisters.
Funeral service will be held Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 405 N. COLUMBUS ST., LANCASTER, OHIO 43130. Burial will follow in Forest Rose Cemetery. Friends may visit 2 hours prior the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorial gifts may be given to FairHope Hospice, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, Ohio 43130.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on June 9, 2019