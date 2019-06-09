Services
Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
405 North Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740)-653-0652
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME
405 N. COLUMBUS ST.
LANCASTER, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME
405 N. COLUMBUS ST.
LANCASTER, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Chafin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry Lee Chafin


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Harry Lee Chafin Obituary
Harry Lee Chafin

LANCASTER - Harry Lee Chafin 84 of Lancaster, Ohio passed away Friday, June 7, 2019 at his residence.

He was the retired owner and operator of Chafin Door Co. for 25 years and loved the game of golf.

Harry is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mary Chafin; daughters, Alissa Brown of Lancaster, Ohio and Chris Chafin of California; son, Mark Chafin of Florida; grandchildren, Logan (Ashley) Knerr, Jordan Brown all of Lancaster, Ohio and Skyler Melendez of California; great grandchildren, Hannah and Esther and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Sadie Chafin, brothers and sisters.

Funeral service will be held Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 405 N. COLUMBUS ST., LANCASTER, OHIO 43130. Burial will follow in Forest Rose Cemetery. Friends may visit 2 hours prior the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorial gifts may be given to FairHope Hospice, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, Ohio 43130.

To send an online condolence, and sign the guest book, please visit www.funeralhome.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries