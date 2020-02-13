Services
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-4633
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Baltimore United Methodist Church
200 W. Market St
Baltimore, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
3:00 PM
Baltimore United Methodist Church
200 W. Market St
Baltimore, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Mager
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry "Chris" Mager


1953 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harry "Chris" Mager Obituary
Harry "Chris" Mager

Baltimore - Harry Christopher "Chris" Maeger passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center. He was born in Columbus, OH on December 5, 1953 to the late Joseph William Mager and Doris (Dupler) Mager. He was a 1972 graduate of Lancaster High School and went on to graduate from Hocking Technical College with a degree in restaurant management.

Born with Charcot-Marie-Tooth muscular dystrophy, Chris never let that slow him down and loved to always be on the go. Those who knew him well, know he never met a stranger and had a smile for everyone. He enjoyed Nascar, Blue Jackets and Jeopardy.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Matthew Mager, and half brothers, James (Sharon) Budd and Joseph (Cindy) Mager Jr.

He is survived by son Craig Mager of New Lexingtion; long-time companion Melissa Lehman McMullen of Baltimore and her family , Melinda and Roger Ansel of Lancaster as well as local nieces and nephew, Amanda (Blake) Richards, Mary Mager, Matthew Mager and Katie Mager and their families. He also leaves behind additional nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins, and a multitude of good friends.

Memorial visitation will be from 1:00pm to 3:00pm Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Baltimore United Methodist Church, 200 W. Market St, Baltimore. Memorial service will follow at 3:00pm conducted by Rev. Branson Hawks.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to: Fairfield Society for Children and Adults with Disabilities, co/ Nathan Burge, 225 Whittier Dr. S., Apt. 5, Lancaster, Ohio 43130; or, Baltimore United Methodist Church; or, .

The family would like to give a special thank you to FMC ICU unit, the Palliative Care 5th floor staff and doctors for their care and compassion, and Chris's friend Nathan Bush for his unending support during this difficult time.

Cremation is in the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.

To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -