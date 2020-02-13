|
Harry "Chris" Mager
Baltimore - Harry Christopher "Chris" Maeger passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center. He was born in Columbus, OH on December 5, 1953 to the late Joseph William Mager and Doris (Dupler) Mager. He was a 1972 graduate of Lancaster High School and went on to graduate from Hocking Technical College with a degree in restaurant management.
Born with Charcot-Marie-Tooth muscular dystrophy, Chris never let that slow him down and loved to always be on the go. Those who knew him well, know he never met a stranger and had a smile for everyone. He enjoyed Nascar, Blue Jackets and Jeopardy.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Matthew Mager, and half brothers, James (Sharon) Budd and Joseph (Cindy) Mager Jr.
He is survived by son Craig Mager of New Lexingtion; long-time companion Melissa Lehman McMullen of Baltimore and her family , Melinda and Roger Ansel of Lancaster as well as local nieces and nephew, Amanda (Blake) Richards, Mary Mager, Matthew Mager and Katie Mager and their families. He also leaves behind additional nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins, and a multitude of good friends.
Memorial visitation will be from 1:00pm to 3:00pm Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Baltimore United Methodist Church, 200 W. Market St, Baltimore. Memorial service will follow at 3:00pm conducted by Rev. Branson Hawks.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to: Fairfield Society for Children and Adults with Disabilities, co/ Nathan Burge, 225 Whittier Dr. S., Apt. 5, Lancaster, Ohio 43130; or, Baltimore United Methodist Church; or, .
The family would like to give a special thank you to FMC ICU unit, the Palliative Care 5th floor staff and doctors for their care and compassion, and Chris's friend Nathan Bush for his unending support during this difficult time.
Cremation is in the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020