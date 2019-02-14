|
Hazel Charlene Golden
Lancaster - Hazel Charlene Golden, age 73 of Wellston, Ohio, formerly of Logan and Lancaster, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019, at her residence after an extended illness.
Born September 28, 1945 in Lancaster, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Charles Lester and Clara Lucille (Stimmel) Cottrill.
Hazel was a former cashier for the BP in Lancaster, Ohio.
She is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Stephen L. Golden; two sons, Rodney James Golden of Wellston, Ohio and Steve Earl (Betsey) Golden of Lancaster, Ohio; one daughter, Melissa Diane (James) Morris of Niceville, Florida; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and one sister, Janet English of Lancaster, Ohio.
Besides her parents, Hazel was preceded in death by three brothers, Bobby, Charles and Richard Cottrill and one sister, Shirley Reedy.
Arrangements are by Roberts Funeral Home-Logan, Ohio.
Letters of condolence may be left at robertsfuneralhomelogan.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Feb. 14, 2019