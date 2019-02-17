|
|
Hazel L. Copen
Bremen - Hazel L. Copen, age 72, of Bremen died at her residence on February 15, 2019. She was born to the late William and Florence Johnson Cotrill on April 18, 1946 in Lancaster. Hazel worked for Clarko Bingo and enjoyed spending time on her computer. She loved spending time with her family and will be greatly missed.
Hazel is survived by her husband of 44 years, Roy C. Copen; children, Shada (Frank Moore) Copen, Shawn Copen, Harold Cupp Jr., Steve Cupp; grandchildren, Bryce and Auron Moore, and several others; siblings, Gladys Hutchinson, Robert Cottrill, and Barbara Bussard; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Leroy Cotrill; sister, Betty Mathias and grandson, Kameron Osborn.
A funeral service will take place on Tuesday at 1PM officiated by Pastor Tom Underwood at the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home. Family and friends may call 2 hours prior to the service on Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Feb. 17, 2019