Hazel L. (Brooks) Fosnaugh
LANCASTER - Hazel L. (Brooks) Fosnaugh 97 of Lancaster, Ohio passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the Beckford of Lancaster. She was born in Columbus to the late Alvin and Mary (Dungan) Brooks on March 20, 1923.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Pearl Fosnaugh of 53 years. Together they owned and operated the Fosnaugh Greenhouse in Lancaster for over 40 years and later she was the secretary for Fairfield Church of Christ then also secretary for Fifth Avenue Church of Christ. She was a former volunteer for Meals on Wheels.
Hazel is survived by her daughter, Shirley (Richard) Bullock of Chipley, Florida; sons, Richard (Terri) Fosnaugh of Fredericktown, Ohio and William (Lu Ann) Fosnaugh of Rome City, Indiana; eight grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Bonnie Fosnaugh of Defiance, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, sister, Carol Lutz and brother, Earl Brooks.
The family wishes to express their appreciation to the staff of Bickford Assisted Living and FairHoPe Hospice for their love and care of Hazel.
Funeral service will be held Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 405 N. COLUMBUS ST., LANCASTER, OHIO 43130 with Chaplain April Thoms officiating. Burial will follow in West Rushville Cemetery. Friends may visit Monday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. We will be practicing Social Distancing.
Memorial gifts may be given to FairHoPe Hospice, 282 Sells Rd. Lancaster, Ohio 43130.
