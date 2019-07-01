|
Hazel Marcus
Lancaster - Hazel M. Marcus, age 89 of Lancaster, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Main Street Terrace. She was born November 18, 1929 in Columbus, to parents, Delbert and Mary (Cochenour) Hutton. When she was 2 years old, her mother died and she moved to Pickerington with her grandparents, James and Zetta Cochenour. She was a graduate of Pickerington High School, class of 1947. Hazel married Mike Marcus on August 31, 1952. She retired from Alten Foundry and Zebco Industries. She was a member of Sixth Avenue United Methodist Church; life member, past president and treasurer of VFW #3761, and had volunteered at the Chillicothe VA Medical Center and Lancaster VA Clinic on Fridays.
She is survived by her sons, Steve, James (Brenda), and Brad (Katy) Marcus, all of Lancaster; grandchildren, Travis Wilt, Angel George, Kimberly Marcus, Jeremy (Daisy) Marcus, Ryan Marcus, Dakotah Cottrell, and Savannah Cottrell; 7 great grandchildren; brother in law, Frank Hammond. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Mike Marcus; grandson, Troy Wilt; daughter in law, Doris Marcus; granddaughter, Shelby Cottrell; brother, Donald (Ena) Hutton; sister, Phyllis Hammond.
Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at SHERIDAN FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Jerry Wood officiating. Interment will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery. Friends may call from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Friends may make memorial contributions to the or Childrens Hospital.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on July 1, 2019