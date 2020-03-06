|
|
Hazel Portnoy
Lancaster - Hazel Lee Portnoy, 69, of Lancaster passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the Fairfield Medical Center. She was born on January 3, 1951 in Lancaster to the late Charles and Ruth (Strawn) Shumaker. Hazel worked at Aardvark Animal Hospital in Florida for 45 years. She cherished her family and was always there for everyone. Hazel will be remembered for enjoying life, showing everyone that every day is a gift and giving the best hugs. If you asked Hazel how she is doing her reply would always be "Truly Wonderful". She was a Bright Star in our family who was with us through life's celebrations and our very hard times.
Hazel will be greatly missed by her daughter Lisa (Gregge) Stewart; grandchildren Tyler Stewart, Andrew Stewart and Melissa Stewart; brother Sonny (Thelma) Shumaker, nephews and cousins, best friends Joanie Reed and Dee Easley.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Richard Portnoy, sisters Ruth Ann Shumaker and Mary Shoemaker, brother Butch Shumaker.
A Private Service will be held at a later date. Cremation is in care of the Sheridan Funeral Home. To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020