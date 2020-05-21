|
Hedges Jamie
LANCASTER - Jamie Hedges 26 of Lancaster, Ohio passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at his residence after a long battle with a congenital brain disorder. He was born on November 30, 1993 to Robert Hedges and Deborah Wagner in Columbus, Ohio.
He is survived by his loving parents, Robert Hedges and Deborah Wagner; sister, Silicia Hedges of Columbus, Ohio; brother, Derek Hedges of Logan, Ohio; nephew, Michael Kai Hedges; aunts and uncles, Ron and Peggy Hedges, Nancy Strosnider and Larry and Sara Hedges all of Lancaster, Ohio and Doug and Sue Ellen Wagner of Sandusky, Ohio; cousins and special friends, Rachel and Larry Stewart.
Jamie was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lois and Wesley Hedges, Jay and Elizabeth Wagner, and uncle, James Strosnider.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Green Mound Cemetery, Lancaster, Ohio with Chaplain Mark Linn officiating. Family and friends may visit Saturday from 10-11 a.m. at the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME, 405 N. COLUMBUS ST., LANCASTER, OHIO 43130. We will be practicing social distancing, and health protocol. If you are sick or do not wish to attend, we understand. A live broadcast of the funeral service will be hosted on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 11:30 am on the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory Facebook page.
Memorial gifts may be given to FMC Foundation, 401 N. Ewing St., Lancaster, Ohio 43130 in Jamie's memory.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from May 21 to May 22, 2020