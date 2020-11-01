1/1
Helen Bowers
Helen Bowers

Lancaster - Helen L. Bowers, 100, of Lancaster passed away Friday October 30, 2020. Helen was a member of the Lancaster United Brethren in Christ Church where she was a Sunday school Teacher and financial Secretary. Helen enjoyed knitting hats for charity and spending time with her family. She is survived by her daughter, Bonita (Mark) Marsh of Lancaster; grandchildren, Susan (Pete) Rotelli, Brad (Dana) Marsh and Kim (Jeff) Nelson; great grandchildren, Nathan Shomaker, Allison (Ryan) Shomaker Long, Sarah Shomaker, Sydney Marsh, Hayden Marsh and Kendall Nelson; sister, Laverna Ansel, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard E. Bowers in 1996 and son Ricky in 1971, parents, Bessie and Arthur Flowers, brother, Leo and sister, Ora Mae. Graveside services will be held 1:00 p.m. Wednesday November 4, 2020 at Maple Grove Cemetery, Lancaster with Pastor John Edwards officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in Helen's memory be made to The Pickering House, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130 or Lancaster United Brethren in Christ Church, 1125 Pleasantville Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130.




Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials
436 North Broad Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
7406533022
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
November 1, 2020
We know Helen through her daughter and son-in-law, Bonita Bowers Marsh and Mark. Although we didn’t see her often over her 100 years, we felt her care and compassion for others through the kind acts she did throughout her well-lived life. We share in the heartfelt loss at her passing and are comforted knowing she is in a beautiful place and healthy again.
We send Love and prayers of comfort to Bonita, Mark and family.
Cathy and Larry Crawford
Friend
November 1, 2020
