Lancaster - Helen L. Bowers, 100, of Lancaster passed away Friday October 30, 2020. Helen was a member of the Lancaster United Brethren in Christ Church where she was a Sunday school Teacher and financial Secretary. Helen enjoyed knitting hats for charity and spending time with her family. She is survived by her daughter, Bonita (Mark) Marsh of Lancaster; grandchildren, Susan (Pete) Rotelli, Brad (Dana) Marsh and Kim (Jeff) Nelson; great grandchildren, Nathan Shomaker, Allison (Ryan) Shomaker Long, Sarah Shomaker, Sydney Marsh, Hayden Marsh and Kendall Nelson; sister, Laverna Ansel, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard E. Bowers in 1996 and son Ricky in 1971, parents, Bessie and Arthur Flowers, brother, Leo and sister, Ora Mae. Graveside services will be held 1:00 p.m. Wednesday November 4, 2020 at Maple Grove Cemetery, Lancaster with Pastor John Edwards officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in Helen's memory be made to The Pickering House, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130 or Lancaster United Brethren in Christ Church, 1125 Pleasantville Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130.









