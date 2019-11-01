|
|
Helen Dannemiller
Helen Dannemiller, 94, passed away peacefully at the Pickering House, October 31, 2019. Helen was born July 15, 1925, in Akron, Ohio. She graduated from Kenmore High School and married her high school sweetheart, Paul Dannemiller on July 7, 1945. Helen and Paul moved their family to Lancaster, Ohio in 1963. They opened Dannemiller True Value Hardware (three stores in all). Helen was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Twig 7, and Catholic Ladies of Columbia. Helen is survived by daughter Terri (Steve) Beck, Lancaster; sons Paul III, Cincinnati, OH; Mark (Cathy), Ft. Worth, Texas; and Tony (Debbie), Edgewater, FL; 21 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law David Dannemiller, Indianapolis, IN; sister-in-law Nancy Baker Ravenscroft, Rootstown, OH; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Paul, Jr. and sons Patrick and Matthew.
There will be no calling hours but a graveside service will be held on November 16, 2019 at St. Mary's Cemetery with Fr. Walters presiding at 11:00 a.m. A Celebration of Life will be held within the next few weeks for family and friends. Contributions can be donated to St. Mary of the Assumption Church and St. Vincent De Paul. A special thanks to Helen's friends Karen Purcell and Patty Moyer, Jennifer and Morgan Fairchild (grandson), and the staff of the Pickering House.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019