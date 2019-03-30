|
Helen Downard
Lancaster - Helen Virginia Evans Downard, 97, of Lancaster passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the Reflections Retirement Community. She was born in Lancaster to the late Dalton and Gertrude (Moore) Evans. Helen worked her entire career at Anchor Hocking. She loved traveling with her family. Helen was an avid bowler and enjoyed playing family games and bingo. She was a Director of Duplicate Bridge and alumni of the Lancaster City Citizens Police Academy. Helen was a member of the St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church and will be remembered for her charitable heart.
Helen is survived by her daughters Mitzi Barnes and Teresa Downard; grandchildren Jennifer (Zach) Nelson, Seth (Kolene) Barnes and Brittany McGee; 3 great grandchildren; brother-in-law Neil Scholl, many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband Lewis Downard, sister and brother-in-law Pauline (James) Polen, sister Betty Jane Scholl, brother, Herbert Evans, and sons Michael Downard and William "Billy" Downard.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 1:00PM Monday April 1, 2019 at the SHERIDAN FUNERAL HOME. Interment will be Maple Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday, April 1 from 11:00AM to 1:00PM at the funeral home. To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Mar. 30, 2019