Helen I. MowreyHelen I. Mowrey, age 92, of Logan, Ohio, passed away June 24, 2020at her granddaughters' residence, Logan, Ohio following an extended illness and hospice care.Helen was born August 8, 1927 in Hocking County, Ohio to Russell W. K'Miller and Hazel I. K'Miller. She was a 1944 graduate of Logan High School; member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church and Hocking Co. Historical Society;volunteered at the Hocking Valley Community Hospital; and retired from the Logan Clay after 40 years.Surviving are her daughter Melissa Howell; granddaughter Crystal (Justin) Kerns; great-grandchildren, Abigail and Olivia Kerns; brothers, William "Bill" (Patricia) K'Miller of Thornville and John (Joanne) K'Miller of Colorado; sisters, Mary Finney of Worthington and Carolyn Bush of Phoenix, AZ; and cat Missy.Helen was preceded in death by her parents; husband Noel Richard "Dick" Mowrey ; and sister Esther Frost.Graveside services will be held at 1:00P.M., Monday, June 29, 2020 at the Oak Grove Cemetery, Logan, Ohio with Pastor Scott Smith officiating.Calling hours will be observed at Oak Grove Cemetery on Monday, June 29, 2020 from 11:00 to time of service. Arrangements by Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home Logan, Ohio.LETTERS OF CONDOLENCE MAY BE SENT TO THE FAMILY AT THIS WEBSITE: