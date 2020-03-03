Resources
Lancaster - Reverend Helen Eileen Kline of Lancaster Ohio passed away Saturday February 29 at Pershing House Lancaster,Ohio

We would like to thank Fairhope Hospice and if you are thinking of a gift in memory of Helen please donate to Fairhope Hospice.

As she had close friends scattered all over the place we will be having two Cerebration of Life services. One in Lancaster and another in Coolville.

Sunday March 8 in Lancaster Ohio 2pm.

Crossroads Ministry Center

2095 West Fair Avenue

Lancaster, Ohio

Sunday March 15 In Coolville Ohio 2pm

Coolville United Methodist Church

26460 Main St

Coolville, Ohio
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
