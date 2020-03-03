|
Reverend Helen Kline
Lancaster - Reverend Helen Eileen Kline of Lancaster Ohio passed away Saturday February 29 at Pershing House Lancaster,Ohio
We would like to thank Fairhope Hospice and if you are thinking of a gift in memory of Helen please donate to Fairhope Hospice.
As she had close friends scattered all over the place we will be having two Cerebration of Life services. One in Lancaster and another in Coolville.
Sunday March 8 in Lancaster Ohio 2pm.
Crossroads Ministry Center
2095 West Fair Avenue
Lancaster, Ohio
Sunday March 15 In Coolville Ohio 2pm
Coolville United Methodist Church
26460 Main St
Coolville, Ohio
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020