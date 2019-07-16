|
Helen L. Simmons
Lancaster - Helen L. Simmons, of Lancaster, passed away on July 13, 2019 at the Pickering House. She was born in Lancaster to the late William and Margaret Smith on January 24, 1929.
Helen is survived by her son, Tom (Linda) Simmons; daughter, Linda (Howard) Bozman; grandchildren, Scott (Christine) Simmons, Matt (Mina) Bozman, and Mitch Bozman; great grandchildren, Morgan and Landon Simmons, and Mariela, Mariza, and Madalyn Bozman.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Simmons; parents; and brother, Lester Smith.
A funeral service will take place on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 1:00 PM in the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 405 N. Columbus St., Lancaster, OH, 43130, officiated by Pastor Joel Seymour. Family and friends may visit from 11 AM until the time of services on Thursday. Burial will follow at Green Mound Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to FairHoPe Hospice Pickering House, 282 Sells Rd, Lancaster, OH, 43130.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on July 16, 2019