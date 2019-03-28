Services
Morgan Funeral Home
124 Fort Street
Bremen, OH 43107
(740) 569-4155
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Home
124 Fort Street
Bremen, OH 43107
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Home
124 Fort Street
Bremen, OH 43107
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Bremen - Bethel Presbyterian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Neel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Louise Neel


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Helen Louise Neel Obituary
Helen Louise Neel

Lancaster - Helen Louise (Stemen) Neel, 91, of Lancaster, died Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at the Pickering House. She was born August 27, 1927 in Bremen, Ohio to Noah and Bertha Mary (Smith) Stemen.

She was a 1945 graduate of Bremen-Rushcreek Memorial High School and a 1951 graduate of Capital University. Helen was an active member of Delta Kappa Gamma - Alpha Nu Chapter, various professional teachers' organizations and Bremen-Bethel Presbyterian Church. She served nearly 36 years, directing church and youth choirs at Bremen-Bethel and Hernando Methodist Church in Hernando, FL. She was a volunteer for nearly 15 years with FairHoPe Hospice, Lancaster. She started her career in teaching at Junction City Schools and retired after 30 years of teaching from the Fairfield Union School District.

Helen is survived by nephew, Bill (Judy) Stemen; nieces, Joyce (Mark) Shriner and Judy (Alex) Smith; several great and great-great nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John Wesley Neel; and brothers, Edson, Russell and Rolland Stemen; and sister, Kathryn Stemen.

A time to visit with Helen's family will be Friday from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 PM at the Morgan Funeral Home, Bremen. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 10 AM at the Bremen - Bethel Presbyterian Church with Rev. Cynthia McKay officiating. Graveside services will follow at Grandview Cemetery, Bremen. Contributions may be made in Helen's memory to FairHoPe Hospice, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130. Online condolences at www.morganfuneralhomeohio.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Morgan Funeral Home
Download Now