Helen Louise Neel



Lancaster - Helen Louise (Stemen) Neel, 91, of Lancaster, died Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at the Pickering House. She was born August 27, 1927 in Bremen, Ohio to Noah and Bertha Mary (Smith) Stemen.



She was a 1945 graduate of Bremen-Rushcreek Memorial High School and a 1951 graduate of Capital University. Helen was an active member of Delta Kappa Gamma - Alpha Nu Chapter, various professional teachers' organizations and Bremen-Bethel Presbyterian Church. She served nearly 36 years, directing church and youth choirs at Bremen-Bethel and Hernando Methodist Church in Hernando, FL. She was a volunteer for nearly 15 years with FairHoPe Hospice, Lancaster. She started her career in teaching at Junction City Schools and retired after 30 years of teaching from the Fairfield Union School District.



Helen is survived by nephew, Bill (Judy) Stemen; nieces, Joyce (Mark) Shriner and Judy (Alex) Smith; several great and great-great nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John Wesley Neel; and brothers, Edson, Russell and Rolland Stemen; and sister, Kathryn Stemen.



A time to visit with Helen's family will be Friday from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 PM at the Morgan Funeral Home, Bremen. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 10 AM at the Bremen - Bethel Presbyterian Church with Rev. Cynthia McKay officiating. Graveside services will follow at Grandview Cemetery, Bremen. Contributions may be made in Helen's memory to FairHoPe Hospice, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130. Online condolences at www.morganfuneralhomeohio.com. Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary