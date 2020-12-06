1/1
Helen Louise Pontius
Helen Louise Pontius

Amanda - Helen Louise Pontius died December 5, 2020 at the home of her daughter. She was born on July 28, 1926 in Columbus to George and Carolyn Dennis. Her family moved to Walnut Township in Pickaway County. She graduated as Salutatorian from Walnut Township High School Class of 1944. She married Norman Pontius Jr. in 1945 and they became farmers in the Amanda and Pickaway county areas.

Helen retired from the ASCS office in 1987 after 23 years of serving farmers in Fairfield county. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Ashville where at one time she was active in choir, Dorcas Circle and working on their annual chicken supper.

After her retirement, Helen Louise stayed active serving others. She volunteered with Berger Hospital Hospice, Berger Hospital gift shop, LSS Food Pantry and Amanda Elementary. She loved her friends, football, playing cards and her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Pontius Jr., her son, Ronald Pontius, her parents, George and Carolyn Dennis, brothers-in-law, Harold (Maxine), Jim (Martha) and Robert Pontius and sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Forquer.

Helen is survived by her son, Mark (Sheryl) Pontius and daughter Nancy (Mike) Goldsberry, grandchildren Tiffany Pontius, Heather Pontius, Kevin Pontius, Natalie Pontius, Jennifer (Matt) Leach, Jodie (John) Dossman and Julie (Michael) Apthorpe,

15 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister-in­law Pat Pontius, many nieces and nephews and dear long-time friends.

A private service has been arranged with Taylor-Theller Funeral Home, Amanda. Interment at Amanda Township cemetery with Pastor Laura Cavendish presiding. No calling hours will be observed.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 6046 St. Paul Road, Ashville, Ohio 43103; or, FairHoPe Hospice at 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130.

The family would like to thank Dr. Brian Varney for years of compassionate care and FairHope Hospice for the help you have given.

Condolences may be made at www.mytaylorfuneralhome.com.






Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
