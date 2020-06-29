Helen Mae (Ward) Vincent
Ashville - Heaven will never welcome a sweeter Momma, Earth will never lose a greater soul. Helen Mae (Ward) Vincent, 92 of Ashville, passed away on June 28, 2020 at Winchester Care and Rehab. Born on August 1, 1927 to the late Cary and Dovie (Hettinger) Ward in Pickaway County. She had attended Hamburg Pentecostal Church in Lancaster.
Preceded in death by husband John F. Vincent; brothers and sisters.
Survived by 2 sons Gary (Charlotte) Vincent and Gale (Jim) Vincent; daughter Cathy (Jeff) Hayburn; 7 granddaughters Lannie (John) Predmore, Shelly Vincent, Angela Hammond, Stephanie (Shawn) Lemaster, Ashley Hayburn and April Vincent; 3 grandsons Joe (Glenda) Vincent, Jeremy Vickers, Alan (Dawn) Vincent; several great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; nieces and nephews; sister-in-law Dorothy Vincent.
Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 1st with a Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. on Thurs. July 2nd with Rev. Paul K. Fowler officiating, at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St. Ashville 4310. Interment will follow at Harrison Twp. Cemetery in South Bloomfield. For those who wish, contributions may be made to charity of choice. Online condolences at
olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.