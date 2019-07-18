|
Helen Marie (Pritchard) Williams
Glendora, CA - August 15, 1932- July 12, 2019
Helen Marie Pritchard was born on August 15, 1932 to Eustace & Elsie Pritchard in Pickaway County, Ohio. She was the first six of children followed by Don, Betty, Ken, David, & Linda.
Helen graduated from Pickaway High School in 1950 as a member of the National Honor Society & finished 2nd in her graduating class. She also served as Miss Pickaway both her junior & senior years.
After graduation she began working for B.F. Goodrich in Circleville, Ohio as a secretary. She rented a room in town so she could walk to work. She always said this was the best job she ever had.
On May 16, 1951 Helen married Guy Boyer in Richmond, Indiana while Guy was home on leave from the United States Army. Together they had 3 sons, Steve (1953), Gary (1956), & Tom (1961). They operated family restaurants in Lancaster & Circleville, Ohio.
The family was tragically impacted on June 11, 1963 when Guy was killed in an automobile accident in Amanda while returning home from Circleville.
With the help of a loving family & the support of good friends, Helen continued operating the family's restaurants while raising 3 young sons.
Helen married Lloyd Williams on July 1, 1967 in Lancaster, Ohio & in 1968 they welcomed son Bret. They continued to operate family businesses the Lancaster & Circleville area until 1982 when they decided to relocate to Southern California.
After settling in Anaheim, California near Disneyland, Helen became a loan service administrator until her retirement from Bank of America in 1998.
Upon retirement, Helen & Lloyd moved to a golf course community in Hemet, California where they played golf most every day until health would no longer allow it. She loved golf & often talked about how much she missed it.
Helen loved her family & was her happiest at every family gathering. She spoke with pride when discussing her kids, grandkids, & great grandkids with anyone she met.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Eustace (1992) & Elsie (1987), brother Don (1994), sister Betty (2018), & husbands Guy (1963) & Lloyd (2009)
She is survived by her 4 sons, Steve (Patty), Gary (Kathy), & Tom (Kim) in California, & Bret (Teri) in Ohio. 5 grandsons, Travis (Karrie), Rick (Nicki), Michael (Michaelene), Daniel (Lori), & Zack (Katie). 8 great grandchildren, Jacob, Noah, Tessa, Derek, Wyatt, Maverick, Natalie, & Brittany.
A graveside service will be held for the family at 11AM on August 15, 2019 at Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside, California.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on July 18, 2019