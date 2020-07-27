1/1
Helen Mathews
Helen Mathews

Lancaster - Helen A. Mathews, 91, of Lancaster passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at the Fairfield Medical Center. She was born on October 2, 1928 in Pleasantville to the late John and Hattie (Kesterson) Duddleson. Helen met her soulmate James Mathews when she was 14 years old and cherished 73 years of marriage together. She retired from Lancaster Glass.

Helen is survived by her children James (Paula) Mathews of Lancaster, Bonny Schorr of Lancaster, Urlin "Danny" (Kathy) Mathews of Grove City, Sue Ann (Earl) Kerens of Lancaster, Becky (Randy) Miller of Malta, OH, 18 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren, 13 great great grandchildren, sisters Sylvia, Peggy, Velma, Kay, Shirley.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her loving husband James G. Mathews, Sr., son-in-law Larry Schorr Jr., grandson Raheem Kerens; brothers and sisters Charles, Mary, Bobby, Katie, Jeannie.

A Graveside Service will be conducted at 1:00PM Friday, July 31, 2020 at Floral Hills Memory Gardens with Chaplain Jeff Taylor officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to FAIRHOPE Hospice or to a charity of the donor's choice in Helen's memory.

To send an online condolence and sign the guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jul. 27 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Floral Hills Memory Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Sheridan Funeral Home
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-4633
