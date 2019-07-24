|
|
Helen Ruth Reed
Ashville - Helen Ruth Reed, 92, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019 in Canal Winchester, OH. She was born on Feb. 12, 1927 to the late Edward E. and Glenna S. (Davis) Noice in Lancaster, OH. Helen was graduate of Lancaster High School. She was a Girl Scout Leader, a 4-H advisor, a Cub Scout leader and a member of Nebraska Grange. Helen had worked at Anchor Hocking Glass and had been a Librarian at Walnut School for a number of years and most enjoyed working on the family farm.
Preceded in death by husband Neil Lester Reed; daughters Sharon Ann Reed and Jackie Lindsey; grandson Matt Bastian;
Survived by daughter Donna J. Walters of Ashville; son Steve (Toby) Reed of Ashville; grandchildren Josh (Candee) Crosby of Ashville, Robert Walters of Akron, Sarah (Ryan) Tipton of Columbus, Jeremy Reed of Columbus, Steve Perry of Columbus and Mike Bastian of NC; a host of great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Special thanks go out to Carrie, Tiffany, Ella, and Jennifer at Canal Winchester Assisted Living.
Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Thurs. July 25th with Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. Fri. July 26th at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St. Ashville 43103 with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating. Interment will follow at Reber Hill Cemetery in Ashville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: FMC Foundation, Cancer Care Fund, 401 N. Ewing St. Lancaster, OH 43130. Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on July 24, 2019