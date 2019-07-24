Services
Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
(740) 983-6414
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Reed
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Ruth Reed


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Ruth Reed Obituary
Helen Ruth Reed

Ashville - Helen Ruth Reed, 92, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019 in Canal Winchester, OH. She was born on Feb. 12, 1927 to the late Edward E. and Glenna S. (Davis) Noice in Lancaster, OH. Helen was graduate of Lancaster High School. She was a Girl Scout Leader, a 4-H advisor, a Cub Scout leader and a member of Nebraska Grange. Helen had worked at Anchor Hocking Glass and had been a Librarian at Walnut School for a number of years and most enjoyed working on the family farm.

Preceded in death by husband Neil Lester Reed; daughters Sharon Ann Reed and Jackie Lindsey; grandson Matt Bastian;

Survived by daughter Donna J. Walters of Ashville; son Steve (Toby) Reed of Ashville; grandchildren Josh (Candee) Crosby of Ashville, Robert Walters of Akron, Sarah (Ryan) Tipton of Columbus, Jeremy Reed of Columbus, Steve Perry of Columbus and Mike Bastian of NC; a host of great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Special thanks go out to Carrie, Tiffany, Ella, and Jennifer at Canal Winchester Assisted Living.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Thurs. July 25th with Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. Fri. July 26th at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St. Ashville 43103 with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating. Interment will follow at Reber Hill Cemetery in Ashville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: FMC Foundation, Cancer Care Fund, 401 N. Ewing St. Lancaster, OH 43130. Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now