Helen Wentz
Lancaster - Helen Irene Wentz, 97, of Lancaster, passed away on October 10, 2020 at the Pickering House. She was born in Rockbridge, OH to the late William and Bessie Bell on July 12, 1923.
Helen proudly worked for over 50 years as a dental assistant for Dr. William Ray, and Dr. Norman Neeley.
She is survived by her son, Gregory C. (Jody) Wentz; and sister-in-law, Delores Bell.
She is preceded in death by her siblings, Edna Smith, Ruth J. Landers, Mary Schmelzer, Gladys L. Vagnier; Danzel, Clyde, Earl, Beryl, Harold J., and Carl Bell; and her parents.
A funeral service will take place on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 10:30 AM in the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 405 N. Columbus St., Lancaster, OH, 43130. Burial will follow at Betzer Cemetery, Carroll. Family and friends may visit from 5-8 PM on Wednesday, and one hour before the service on Thursday. While in attendance, we ask all guests to please wear a mask, and to practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Pickering House, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, OH, 43130.
To leave an online condolence, and sign the guestbook, please visit www.funeralhome.com
.