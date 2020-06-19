Henry "Bud" Woltz
Bremen - Henry "Bud" Woltz passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Monday, June 15, 2020. He was born to the late Henry and Mary Woltz on October 21,1930.
He attended the Lancaster High School. Bud saw himself as a person of great expectations and strived to be and do many things to achieve his goals. He worked as a young man on the Omar Delivery Truck; he enjoyed wiring the Christmas tree lights throughout the city of Lancaster; worked at Ohio Electrical and Gordon Electric and at North American Aviation. He continued on to work in construction and electrical in the Hideaway Hills, then on to International Paper out of New York. His next project was development of Heritage Mountain Estates in North Carolina. He was Sr. Vice President of Construction for Weis Markets. One of the last buildings Bud built was a Catholic Church. He knew that in this special place lives would be impacted for years to come. He was a wonderful and accomplished man and had many friends in many parts of the country. His great passion in later years was traveling many times to Europe. He loved spending time in the Austrian Alps. Bud was happiest when surrounded by his family and friends and he cherished time with each of his grandchildren.
He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Ann; daughters, Sandy (Steve) Brown, Judy (Darrell) Bresler and Bev Pugh; his son, Jim Woltz, all of Lancaster; brother, Tom (Christy) Woltz; 9 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great granddaughter; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Betty Searls, Emma Mae Mason; son, Donald Woltz; and son-in-law, Jeff Pugh.
He loved his Lord and served Him faithfully. He touched the lives of everyone he met with kindness. He will be greatly missed.
A funeral mass will take place Tuesday, June 30th at 11 AM at St. Bernadette Church, Lancaster. Visitation will take place from 10 AM til 11 AM. Graveside services will follow at Floral Hills Memory Garden. Contributions may be made to St. Bernadette School or Fairhope Hospice. Online condolences at www.morganfuneralhomeohio.com
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.