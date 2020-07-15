1/1
Herbert Stevens
Herbert Stevens

Sugar Grove - Herbert Eugene Stevens, age 70 of Sugar Grove, passed away on July 14, 2020 surrounded by family at his residence. He worked at Anchor Hocking for 46 years. Herb loved camping and catfishing.

Herb is survived by sons, Randy (Angie) and Brian (April); daughter, Sonya Stevens; grandkids, Tasha, Cody, Ashley, Nick, Nate, Brianna, Serenity, Zoey and Sarah; great grandkids, Kaitlyn and Cayden; girlfriend, Deanna Patterson; brothers, Charles, Bob, and Jim Stevens; sisters, Sharon Tallerico, Karen (Gary) Spencer, and Diana Ogg.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Betty Stevens, Sr., brothers, Ralph and Donald Stevens.

The family wishes to thank Fairfield Medical Center and FAIRHOPE Hospice.

Cremation has taken place in the care of Sheridan Funeral Home and a memorial service will happen at a later date.

To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.




Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
