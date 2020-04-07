|
Herbert Wilson Engle
Lancaster - Herbert Wilson Engle, 91 of Lancaster passed away on Tuesday, April 7th, 2020 at his residence. He was born on December 20th, 1928 in Hocking County, Ohio to the late Charles H. and Alice Engle. Herbert served in the United States Marines during World War II and the Korean War. He was also proud to say he served under Ed McMahon. He retired from Anchor Hocking after 18 years and had also been a referee for the OHSAA for 40 years. Herbert was very involved in the Lancaster Soap Box Derby and was an avid woodworker and a horseracing fan. He was also very meticulous with his work, he always had things in order.
Herbert is survived by his wife, Patricia Ann Moler-Engle; daughters, Sharon Camps and Molly (Ron) Denton; step-children, Nancy (Scott) Woolsey, Mary (Greg) Hock, Bill (Cynthia) Moler, and Suzanne (Kevin) Jones; grandchildren, Scott Camps, Carrie Coughlin, Laura Engle, Charles Engle, Andrew Denton, Emily Denton; step-grandchildren, Erica (Peter) Fleshman and Benjamin Gifford; great-grandchildren, Leah Harrel, Aidan Coughlin, Caleb Camps and Myles Camps; great-great-grandchildren, Korah Harrel and Annie Harrel; brother, Richard (Janelle) Engle; sister in law, Beve Engle; daughter in law, Leona Engle; and numerous step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren; as well as special friends, David and Linda Rowles.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Patricia A. Daubenmire-Engle; sons, Mark A. Engle and Jeff L. Engle; brother, Ronald Engle; and step-mother, Jennie Engle.
Private Services will be held through the HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME with a burial to take place at Grandview Cemetery in Bremen, Ohio.
Memorial Gifts may be given to either the Redeemer Lutheran Church (1400 Concordia Drive Lancaster, Ohio 43130) or Hospice of Central Ohio (1585 E Main St, Lancaster, OH 43130) in Herbert's memory.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2020