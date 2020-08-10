Herman Harley Foster
Thornville - Herman Harley Foster, 82, of Thornville, passed away early Thursday evening, August 6, 2020 following an extended illness.
He was born February 15, 1938 in Newark, Ohio the son of the late Harold and Audrey (Phipps) Foster. He was a graduate of Newark High School, class of 1956, and retired after a long career as a machinist with Standard Register and Communicolor.
Herman was an active member of Buckeye Lake and Newark Eagles Lodges, having served as President and Trustee. He also served in the Ohio State Eagles Association in several capacities.
He is survived by his son Harold (Rhonda) Foster of Thornville, his grandchildren Kyle, Lexie, Blake, Dalton and Annamary Foster, his great granddaughter Haylen Foster; and his step son Don (Kathy) Ward of Bloomington, Indiana.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Mary Alice Foster in 2012, and his sisters Mary Amspaugh and Lillian Dennison.
Due to COVID-19, there will be no services at this time. Herman will be inurned with his wife Mary Alice in the Lutheran Reformed Cemetery, Thornville at a later date.
HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, Thornville, is honored to care for Herman and his family. Please log onto hoskinsonfuneral.com
to leave a message of support for his family.