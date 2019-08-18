|
Hillard Steve Kloda
Lancaster - Hillard Steve Kloda, age 89, of Lancaster passed away Thursday, August 8 at clear view nursing home. He is survived by his wife Mary Lamb Kloda,his son Barry Kloda of New York City, niece Ruth Mason, nephew Paul Miller, and stepchildren Becky Lamb Fair, Andy Lamb, and Mark Lamb. He was predeceased by his father and mother Adam and Mary Kloda and 5 siblings. Steve worked as an accountant and owned Baltimore Lock and Key. He attended The little Country Church. He donated his body to Ohio University for research so no viewing is scheduled. A memorial will be held soon.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Aug. 18, 2019