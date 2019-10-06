|
|
Homer Foster McKay
Pataskala - A funeral service celebrating the life of Homer Foster McKay, age 76, of Pataskala, will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 8, at the Kirkersville Chapel of Hoskinson Funeral & Cremation Service. Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home, 285 East Main Street in Kirkersville.
Homer was born June 2, 1943 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Donald Eugene and Bertha May (Pope) McKay. He passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Homer loved the open road and worked as an independent truck driver for many years. He enjoyed classic cars and doing home projects with his kids.
He is survived by three children, Julie A. McKay of Grove City, Beth E. White of Ryland Heights, Kentucky and Eric S. McKay of Pataskala; step-daughter, Haley J. Sagar of Hebron; grandchildren, Courtney White and Meagan Boggs; and great-granddaughter, Arianna Mataos; sisters, Donna Eckstein of Somerset, Linda (Don) Bradshaw of Pataskala and Nancy (Dale) Bradshaw of Reynoldsburg; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital Solove Research Institute.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019