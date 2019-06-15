Homer J. "Junior" Frank, 72, of Lancaster, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Fairfield Medical Center with his loving family by his side. Born to the late Homer and Etta (Smyers) Frank. Junior was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, and will be greatly missed. He retired from Lancaster Glass and Anchor Hocking.



Junior is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Beverly (Abel) Frank; children, Todd (Kristen) Frank, Lisa (Shawn) Scarberry, and Chad (Kim) Frank; 8 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren; siblings, Robert Frank, Marvin (Debbie) Frank, Ronnie Frank, Rose Hines, Thelma Carroll, Lucy Shaffer, Elsie (Ray) Wilson, Joyce (Shawn) Strosnider, and Linda Frank and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Junior was preceded in death by his brother Kenny Frank.



Funeral service will be at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at The River Valley Life Center, 2190 Coonpath Rd., Lancaster, OH with Pastor Paul Bishop officiating. Burial to follow at Pine Grove Cemetery The family will receive friends, Monday, 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. at The River Valley Life Center and one hour prior to the service at the church from 10-11 A.M.



