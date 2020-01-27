Services
Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials
436 North Broad Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-3022
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
1:00 PM
Lancaster - Howard Emerson Grimm Sr., 92, passed away Sunday January 26, 2020 at Arbors of Carroll. He was born June 29, 1927 in Sugar Grove, Ohio to Lloyd Grimm Sr. and Edna (Lienard) Grimm and married Elizabeth (Knotts) on June 29, 1950. Howard served in the United States Navy. He worked many years for Modern Plumbing and Heating and Edwards Heating and Cooling. Howard was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Elizabeth; his children, Howard Jr. (Becky) Grimm, Karen (Don) Seymour, Vickie (Don) Workman, Randall (Beverlie) Grimm, Richard Grimm, James (Vanessa) Grimm and Penni (Mark) Storts; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great great grandchildren; brother, Lloyd (Fern) Grimm Jr. and sister, Eleanor Ruff; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Leonard and Robert. Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Wednesday January 29, 2020 at the Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home with Pastor Diana Gugel officiating. Burial will be at Maple Grove Cemetery. Friends may call two hours prior to service on Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lutheran Food Pantry, 2045 E Main Street, Lancaster, Ohio 43130 or Hospice of Central Ohio, 2269 Cherry Valley Rd SE, Newark, OH 43055.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
