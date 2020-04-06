Services
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-4633
Lancaster - Howard B. Raymond, age 81, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Pickering House. He was born September 22, 1938 to the late Carl and Nola Raymond. Howard was a 1956 graduate of Lancaster High School then served in the U.S. Army. He was a member of 6th Avenue United Methodist Church and Plumbers & Pipe Fitters Union Local 189.

Howard is survived by his wife of 57 years, Dorothy; children, Larry (Gaybra) Raymond and Jerry (Heidi) Raymond; grandchildren, Rebeka Raymond, Brodie Raymond, Justin Welsh, Hillary Welsh, and Terri Williamson; 9 great-grandchildren; brothers, Harold (Lorraine) Raymond and Thomas Raymond; sisters, Annie L. Wine and Nancy Fausnaugh; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Carl, George, Jim, Jane, and Rebecka Raymond.

Cremation is in the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions can be made to Pickering House, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, Ohio 43130 or Heartwarmers of 6th Avenue United Methodist Church, 1004 W. Sixth Ave., Lancaster, Ohio 43130.

The family would like to thank the Oncology Department at F.M.C., Dr. Kanwaljit Singh, Dr. Mark Becker, Holly Griffin, and staff of FAIRHOPE Hospice for their care of Howard.

To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020
