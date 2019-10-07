|
Howard Thornton
Lancaster - Howard C. Thornton, age 50 of Lancaster, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019 at Fairfield Medical Center. He was born September 8, 1969 in Lancaster, the son of Melvin C. Thornton and the late Margaret V. (Iser) Thornton. Howard loved spending time with his boys fishing.
He is survived by his sons, Robert and Roy Thornton, of Heath; father, Melvin C. Thornton, of Lancaster; grandmother, Justina V. Iser, of Lancaster; brother, James Thornton, of Lancaster; niece, Makayla Green. He is preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Thornton; sister, Cheryl Thornton; grandfather, Howard Iser.
A Memorial service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at SHERIDAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Ron Franks officiating. Family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until time of service Wednesday at the funeral home. Cremation has been arranged in the care of the funeral home.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Oct. 7, 2019