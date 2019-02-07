Services
Hudson Long
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Lancaster - Hudson Long, 84, of Lancaster, passed away Tuesday February 5, 2019 at Homestead Center. Hudson was born September 12, 1934 in Point Pleasant, WV to the late Woodrow H. Long and Queenie W. Green Long. He worked for Ricketts Excavating Inc. for 31 years.

Hudson was preceded in death by his wife, Emma J. Long, parents, daughter, Patty Blosser, sister, Elennor Cristy and sister-in-law, Letha Long.

Hudson is survived by his children, Bill (Tammy) Long, Linda "Susie" (Mike) Hettinger and son-in-law, Carl Blosser ; grandchildren, Michael (Stormy) Hettinger, Jason Blosser, Dylan and Evan Long; great grandchildren, Cherokee, Cheyanne and Hattie, 3 great great grandchildren; brother, Dayton Long, sister, Maybell Graff; nieces and nephews.

Funeral Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday February 9, 2019 at Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home with Chaplain Kermit Welty officiating. Friends may call Friday from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Floral Hills Memory Gardens on Monday at 12 noon.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Feb. 7, 2019
