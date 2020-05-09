|
Hugh Williamson
Lancaster - Hugh Charles Williamson, 82, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center. He was born January 13, 1938 to the late Hugh E. and Byrdie C. Williamson. He worked as a mechanical engineer and retired as Vice President of Engineering from Universal Metal Products in Wickliffe, Ohio. Hugh was a former Mason in Willoughby, Life Member of the NRA, and member of the NRA Shooting Center in Whittington, NM.
Hugh is survived by his wife of 62-1/2 years, Patricia; son, Kerry (Lisa) Williamson; grandchildren, Lauren (Kevin) Thompson, Tess Williamson, Carly Williamson, and Elizabeth (Zachary) Aragon; great grandson, Luke Thompson; daughter-in-law, Kathy Williamson. He was preceded in death by his parents and son Kirk Williamson.
Cremation is in the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from May 9 to May 10, 2020