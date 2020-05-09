Services
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-4633
Hugh Williamson


1938 - 2020
Hugh Williamson Obituary
Hugh Williamson

Lancaster - Hugh Charles Williamson, 82, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center. He was born January 13, 1938 to the late Hugh E. and Byrdie C. Williamson. He worked as a mechanical engineer and retired as Vice President of Engineering from Universal Metal Products in Wickliffe, Ohio. Hugh was a former Mason in Willoughby, Life Member of the NRA, and member of the NRA Shooting Center in Whittington, NM.

Hugh is survived by his wife of 62-1/2 years, Patricia; son, Kerry (Lisa) Williamson; grandchildren, Lauren (Kevin) Thompson, Tess Williamson, Carly Williamson, and Elizabeth (Zachary) Aragon; great grandson, Luke Thompson; daughter-in-law, Kathy Williamson. He was preceded in death by his parents and son Kirk Williamson.

Cremation is in the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.

To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from May 9 to May 10, 2020
