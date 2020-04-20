|
|
Ima M. Turley
BALTIMORE - Ima M. Turley 98 of Baltimore, Ohio passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020 at her residence.
She was a long time member of the Violet Grange, liked her flowers and enjoyed cake decorating.
Ima is survived by her sons, Jack (Mary) Turley of Baltimore, Ohio, Lyle (Susan) Turley of Pickerington, Ohio and Don Turley of Baltimore, Ohio; 14 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, 8 great great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Eugene Turley, daughter-in-law, Terry Turley, parents, Elmer and Flossie Nicodemus, 2 brothers and 4 sisters.
The family wishes to give a special thank you to Home Helpers and FairHoPe Hospice for their love and care of Ima.
In light of the restrictions of the Coronavirus, a private family graveside service will be held at the Violet Cemetery, Pickerington, Ohio. A live broadcast of the graveside service will be hosted on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 1:00 pm on the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory Facebook page.
Memorial gifts may be given to FairHoPe Hospice, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, Ohio 43130 in her memory.
To send an online condolence, and sign the guest book, please visit www.funeralhome.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020