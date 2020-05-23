Resources
Ina Darlene (Granny) (Sissy) Perdue

Ina Darlene (Granny) (Sissy) Perdue Obituary
Ina Darlene (Sissy) (Granny) Perdue

Ina Darlene (Sissy) (Granny) Perdue was born March 14, 1960 and passed on to eternal life on May 11, 2020 surrounded by her family at Springfield, Ohio.

Sissy is survived by her Husband, James R. Perdue, 3-sons Charles A. (Andrea) Woodgeard, David Shane (Heidi) Woodgeard, Ronnie L. (Tessa) Woodgeard, Sisters Evadean Crandell and Patricia Owens 13 Grandchildren 12 Great Grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins and Friends. Sissy was preceded in death by her Father, Clarence A. Steele, Mother, Edna Persinger Steele, Sister, Mary G. (Melvin) Neville.

There will be a celebration of life on June 6, 2020 at 2:00 pm at The Bridge Church 391 Lincoln Ave. Lancaster, Ohio 43130 with her Pastor, Scott Gibson officiating.

COVID19 Restrictions observed
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from May 23 to May 27, 2020
