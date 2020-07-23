Ina "Kate" JacksonPleasantville - Ina (Kate) Jackson, 94, of Pleasantville, died peacefully on July 21, 2020 at home with her daughter and son-in-law in Pleasantville. Kate was a life-long member of First English Lutheran Church of Lancaster and was a dedicated and loving wife and mother.During the war years, Kate worked as a secretary at Curtiss-Wright in Columbus and later as a secretary for the County Schools Superintendent. Kate graduated in 1943 from Thurston High School and attended Capital University.Kate was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Jackson; parents, Paul and Dorothy Leitnaker; and brother Lynn Leitnaker.She is survived by her daughter Katrina (Mark) Mollenkopf; sister Dorothy Ann Young (Hal Stufft) of Pennsylvania, sisters-in-law Jean Cates of Punta Gorda, Florida and Margie Leitnaker of Thurston; along with many cousins, nieces and nephews.A graveside service will be held on Monday, July 27th at 10:00 am at Floral Hills Memory Garden in Lancaster, Ohio, where Kate will be laid to rest next to her husband. All service arrangements have been handled by the Taylor-Theller Funeral Home in Amanda, Ohio.Kate's daughter and son-in-law extend their heartfelt love and gratitude to her amazing caregivers who enriched her life and provided dedicated care over the past 4 years. They will forever be loved and considered family.We also thank Kate's full care team at Fairhope Hospice who provided wonderful care in every way possible over the last several months.Memorial gifts may be given to Fairhope Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc., or to First English Lutheran Church, Lancaster, Ohio.