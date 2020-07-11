1/1
Iona Jean Deskins
Iona Jean Deskins 89 of Lancaster, Ohio passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Crestview Manor Nursing Center.

She was a retired medical records technician for Crestview Manor Nursing Center for 25 years. She enjoyed oil painting, spending time with her family and growing flowers. Jean was loved by many.

Jean is survived by her sons, Mark (Charlotte) Deskins of Bremen, Ohio, Matthew Deskins of Los Angeles California, Mitch (Helen) Deskins and Max (Billie) Deskins all of Lancaster, Ohio; eight grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren; brother, Phil (Louanna) Brown; sister, Virginia Lanker all of Lancaster, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, A.J. and Marjorie Brown, sisters, Mary Jo Carpenter and Mill Kisler and brother, Paul Brown.

Friends may visit Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. at the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 405 N. COLUMBUS ST., LANCASTER, OHIO 43130. Social distancing will be observed. Caring Cremation® to follow.

To send an online condolence, and sign the guest book, please visit www.funeralhome.com




Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
405 North Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740)-653-0652
