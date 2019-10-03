|
Irene Hager
Pleasantville - T. Irene Hager, 103, of Pleasantville passed away on October 1st, 2019 at Fairfield Medical Center. Irene was born on April 10th, 1916 in Milton, WV to Peter and Annie (Smith) Burger. She was a member of Pleasantville United Methodist Church. Irene was also active in the Garden Club, The Sociables, The Outreach, Crafty Chicks and Monticello Rebecca Lodge.
She is survived by her brother, Robert Burger; nieces and nephews; great nieces and great nephews; and great-great nieces and great-great nephews.
Irene was preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie; daughter, Sharon; brothers, Roy, Lonnie, Luther, Hal, Homer and Paul; and sisters, Marie and Dalene.
Funeral services will be held 12 noon Saturday October 5, 2019 at Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home with Phil George and Nicholas England officiating. Burial will follow in Hampson Cemetery, Pleasantville. Calling hours will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday October 4, 2019 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Pleasantville United Methodist Church, 112 Lincoln Ave, Pleasantville, Ohio 43148 or a church of choice.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019