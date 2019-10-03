Services
Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials
436 North Broad Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-3022
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials
436 North Broad Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials
436 North Broad Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials
436 North Broad Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Hager
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Hager


1916 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene Hager Obituary
Irene Hager

Pleasantville - T. Irene Hager, 103, of Pleasantville passed away on October 1st, 2019 at Fairfield Medical Center. Irene was born on April 10th, 1916 in Milton, WV to Peter and Annie (Smith) Burger. She was a member of Pleasantville United Methodist Church. Irene was also active in the Garden Club, The Sociables, The Outreach, Crafty Chicks and Monticello Rebecca Lodge.

She is survived by her brother, Robert Burger; nieces and nephews; great nieces and great nephews; and great-great nieces and great-great nephews.

Irene was preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie; daughter, Sharon; brothers, Roy, Lonnie, Luther, Hal, Homer and Paul; and sisters, Marie and Dalene.

Funeral services will be held 12 noon Saturday October 5, 2019 at Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home with Phil George and Nicholas England officiating. Burial will follow in Hampson Cemetery, Pleasantville. Calling hours will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday October 4, 2019 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Pleasantville United Methodist Church, 112 Lincoln Ave, Pleasantville, Ohio 43148 or a church of choice.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials
Download Now