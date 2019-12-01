|
|
Ivan A. Ety
PICKERINGTON - Ivan A. Ety, 77 of Pickerington, Ohio passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at the Inn at Summit Trail, Reynoldsburg, Ohio. He was born on December 8, 1941 in Carroll, Ohio to the late Russell and Ruth Ety.
He was a graduate of Liberty Union High School Class of 1960 and served in the US Army Reserves for 6 years. He was a lifetime farmer, Liberty Township Trustee or 24 years and worked in Violet Township maintenance with 24 years of service.
Ivan was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Baltimore, Fairfield County Farm Bureau #1 and a former member of the Baltimore Lions Club. He enjoyed farming, doing outside activities, spending time with family and attending his grandchildren's many activities.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Becky Ety; daughter, Betsy (Rob) Alton of Hilliard, Ohio; son, Andy (Mindy) Ety of Baltimore, Ohio; grandchildren, Rachel Alton, Alison Ety and Austin Ety; sister, Vera (Mike) Kellner of Baltimore, Ohio; brother, Russ (Sue) Ety, Jr. of Newark, Ohio; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Emilie and Carl Hickman; nieces and nephews, Greg (Amy) Hickman, Jeff Hickman, Kendra Vessey, Keri Culliver and Family; other aunts, uncles and cousins.
Ivan was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Ruth Ety, Sr. and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bruce and Bea Orr.
A special thank you to Capital City Hospice and their care staff, Natalie, Ashley, Denise, Courtney and Julie as well as the staff at the Inn at Summit Trail.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Christ United Methodist Church with Rev. Steve Rath officiating. Burial will follow in Union Evangelical Cemetery. Friends may visit Friday from 4-8 p.m. at the JOHNSON-SMITH FUNERAL HOME, 207 S. MAIN ST., BALTIMORE, OHIO 43105 and 1 hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.
In Lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Christ United Methodist Church, 700 S. Main St., Baltimore, Ohio 43105 or Capital City Hospice Care, 2800 Corporate Exchange Drive, Columbus, Ohio 43231.
To send an online condolence, and sign the guest book, please visit www.funeralhome.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Dec. 1, 2019