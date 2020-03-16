|
|
Izzy Ruff
Lancaster - R. Isabelle "Izzy" Ruff, 100, Born August 23, 1919 to Harold O. and Goldie E. Woods, departed this life Saturday March 14, 2020. Izzy worked at and retired from the Lancaster Eagle Gazette. She was an avid bowler and for many years bowled in three leagues. She was an inductee in the Bowling Hall of Fame. She was a life member of Olivedale Senior Center and a past member of Eastern Stars and Women of the Moose. Izzy was preceded in death by her husband, James W. Ruff; two brothers, Clyde J. and Gordon H. Woods; and one sister, Donna Zollars. She is survived by daughter, Nancy Matz; two grandchildren, Richard J "Rick" (Melissa) Matz and Michele Kilbarger; great grandson, Hunter Kilbarger and devoted nephew, David Woods; as well as other nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00AM Thursday March 19, 2020 at the HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME. Private graveside service to follow at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday from 10 to 11AM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fairhope Hospice, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020