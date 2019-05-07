Services
MUELLER FUNERAL HOME, INC
6791 TYLERSVILLE RD
Mason, OH 45040
(513) 398-9100
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Hope Church
4934 Western Row Rd
Mason, OH
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church
1596 George Road NE
Lancaster, OH
View Map
Service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
4:30 PM
Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church
1596 George Road NE
Lancaster, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for J. Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

J. Lyndon "Pug" Johnson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

J. Lyndon "Pug" Johnson Obituary
J. Lyndon "Pug" Johnson

Montgomery - J. Lyndon "Pug" Johnson, age 77, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Beloved husband of Sue (nee Parson) Johnson for 57 years; devoted father of Mark (Linda) Johnson and Jodi (Jeff) Brutvan; loving grandfather of Brooke (Adam) Knott, Luke Johnson, Catie, Emily, Maddie and JJ Brutvan; dear brother of Karen (Bill) Anderson and the late Ed and Gary Johnson; Uncle Pug to several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 10:30 AM until time of service at 12:00 PM at Hope Church, 4934 Western Row Rd, Mason, OH 45040. Visitation at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church, 1596 George Road NE, Lancaster, OH 43130 on Saturday from 4 PM until Service time at 4:30 PM. Memorials may be directed to: God's Property, Inc., 9801 Montgomery Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45242. To send a condolence, visit MuellerfuneralS.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of MUELLER FUNERAL HOME, INC
Download Now