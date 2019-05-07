|
J. Lyndon "Pug" Johnson
Montgomery - J. Lyndon "Pug" Johnson, age 77, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Beloved husband of Sue (nee Parson) Johnson for 57 years; devoted father of Mark (Linda) Johnson and Jodi (Jeff) Brutvan; loving grandfather of Brooke (Adam) Knott, Luke Johnson, Catie, Emily, Maddie and JJ Brutvan; dear brother of Karen (Bill) Anderson and the late Ed and Gary Johnson; Uncle Pug to several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 10:30 AM until time of service at 12:00 PM at Hope Church, 4934 Western Row Rd, Mason, OH 45040. Visitation at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church, 1596 George Road NE, Lancaster, OH 43130 on Saturday from 4 PM until Service time at 4:30 PM. Memorials may be directed to: God's Property, Inc., 9801 Montgomery Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45242. To send a condolence, visit MuellerfuneralS.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on May 7, 2019