J. Richard Swinehart
NEW SALEM - J. Richard Swinehart 83 of New Salem, Ohio passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Lan-Fair Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was a retired manager of Fairfield Landmark Co-op. He was a member of New Salem United Methodist Church, 60 year member of the Pleasant Valley Masonic Lodge #531 F & AM and Parthenia Chapter Order of Eastern Star for 50 years. Richard was a 50 year member of Lancaster Chapter #11, R.A.M., Council #3 R. & S.M. and Commandery #2 K.T. He was a former member of the Farm Bureau Council #16, Pleasant Grange and Fairfield Co. Health Board.
Richard is survived by his wife of 63 years, Jo Ann (Watson) Swinehart; children, Brenda Sue (Randy) Hite of Baltimore, Ohio, Mark Richard (Cindy) Swinehart and Gregory Lee (April) Swinehart all of Lancaster, Ohio; nine grandchildren; five great grandchildren; sisters, Nancy Parker of Thornville, Ohio and Elaine Wells of Lancaster, Ohio; brother, Ronald (Gloria) Swinehart of Apache Junction, Arizona and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Opal (Hull) Swinehart.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in the JOHNSON-SMITH FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 207 S. MAIN ST., BALTIMORE, OHIO 43105. Burial will follow in New Salem Cemetery. Friends may visit Friday from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home. We will be observing social distancing. The Pleasant Valley Masonic Lodge #531 F & AM will hold a memorial service at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial gifts may be given to ALS Foundation for Life, P.O. Box 96, Natick, MA 01760.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Jun. 26, 2020.